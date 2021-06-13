Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Round Rock, TX

Davis drives in winning run of state title game

By Joe Elerson jelerson@athensreview.com
Posted by 
Athens Daily Review
Athens Daily Review
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rcVPM_0aT6DoCI00
Jack Davis tags out a Corpus Christi London runner during an 8-7 walk-off victory at Dell Diamond Saturday in Round Rock. Stacy Dunacusky photo

ROUND ROCK – Senior Jack Davis found a way to give Malakoff a history making event.

With the bases loaded and two outs, Davis was hit in the shoulder by a Corpus Christi London pitch, driving in Bryson Adair for the 8-7 walk-off victory in the Class 3A state title game.

“It is a really big thing for him,” senior teammate Cole Gaddis said. “I am so glad he came into our lives and it is amazing. I know his father is looking over him from above. I just know it.”

Davis told Bally Sports following the win that getting hit by a pitch never felt so good. He also said he felt John watching over him.

“I knew it was special. I knew once it hit me that was it,” Davis said. “He was there watching over me. Rather it was a hit, walk or hit by a pitch it didn’t matter to me. We all came down and we became champions today. We became state champions for the first time ever in Malakoff history.”

Davis said with the Tigers down 7-4 heading to the bottom of the seventh, he knew his team could pull out their second straight walk-off victory in the state tournament. Malakoff advanced to the title game following a walk-off victory over Gunter Friday at Dell Diamond.

“I knew when we had our first batter up, I knew we were going to walk it off,” Davis said. “We had the same situation happen against Woodville. I felt the same way and all I did was believe. I knew if we believed in our teammates that we would walk out of here champions.”

He said getting the chance to bat behind University of Incarnate Word signees Gaddis and Brandon Nations had him feeling good about his role in the lineup.

“I know that we always got our backs. If one person strikes out or one person gets a hit, we are always taking our backs and getting something for them,” Davis said. “For them two to be in front of me and me right behind them, it is special and very special for me because I love them two.”

The Frisco Independence transfer has dealt with a lot during his senior year. He came to the Tigers in 2020 and his father John passed away on March 17.

A saying that coach John Adair passed along to the team and was their breakout motto was Carpe Diem. The mentality of Seize the Day definitely was something Davis held near and dear to his heart.

“Carpe Diem is tattooed on us even if it wasn’t tattooed on us,” Davis said. “Carpe Diem meant everyday was another day to get better and everyday was another day to seize. That is what we did all season and long from the fall to January up until know we Carpe Diem everyday. It was beautiful how it all played out.”

Davis said having coach John Adair treat him as one of his own was also special during the tough times of the past few months.

“To me first of all, he (Adair) is family,” Davis said. “He has been there for me and has been there for me when I was going through tough times. He welcomed me in with welcoming arms and for this team, he is one of a kind. We wouldn’t have any other coach and for the community of Malakoff, he is special. He just gave them and Henderson County their first state championship.”

Davis still found a way to help his baseball family get to the biggest stage of them all and win the first state baseball title for Malakoff. It is also the first for the Henderson County area.

“It was awesome and that kid has battled hard,” Malakoff retired baseball coach John Adair said. “He lost his dad earlier in the year and fought through that. I am super proud of him and it could not have happened to a better kid.”

Even with Davis going 0-for-4 at the plate in the state title game, his one RBI on his box score will be a lasting memory for all of Malakoff in the future.

He said the state title is more than just the players in the lineup, but the bond of the entire community.

“It means a lot. It means this group of individuals and this team not just the starters but everybody from the trainers to the kids that showed up to tournaments means a lot,” Davis said. “We wouldn’t have these gold necklaces around us without them. It was a team effort and it was everybody from the coaches to the players and fans.”

The Mally Mafia was another major part of the team during this historical season. The Mally Mafia is the student section, who comes to almost every game loud and proud.

“I have to thank God for the Mally Mafia. If it wasn’t for them, I don’t know where we would get this momentum,” Davis said. They are so special and I am so thankful to have them supporting us too.”

Athens Daily Review

Athens Daily Review

Athens, TX
921
Followers
61
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Athens Daily Review

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Round Rock, TX
Education
Round Rock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Malakoff, TX
City
Woodville, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
Round Rock, TX
Local
Texas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Adair
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winning Run#Driving#State Champions#Bases Loaded#Corpus Christi London#Bally Sports#Tigers#Brandon Nations#Carpe Diem#The Mally Mafia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
POTUSNBC News

Hard-liner Raisi's 'engineered' Iran election win entrenches conservative rule

Hard-line judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi’s win in Iran’s presidential election last weekend was an unsurprising end to a process that had long seemed geared toward entrenching conservative rule in the Islamic Republic. The 60-year-old ultraconservative sailed through to a landslide victory Saturday, capturing nearly 62 percent of the vote and...
Oregon StatePosted by
CBS News

Man wanted in 3 Oregon deaths arrested in Milwaukee

A man sought in the killings of his father and two other people at a casino campground and in a shooting at a marijuana dispensary in a small Oregon city turned himself in to police in Milwaukee, authorities said Sunday,. Investigators believe Oen Evan Nicholson drove the over 2,000 miles...
TravelPosted by
CNN

US extends Covid-19 travel restrictions with Canada and Mexico

(CNN) — The United States has extended Covid-19 restrictions on non-essential travel at land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico until July 21, according to a tweet from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Sunday. "To reduce the spread of #COVID19, the United States is extending restrictions on...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House announces allocation plan for 55M more global vaccine doses

The White House on Monday announced where the U.S. would send 55 million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated for other countries. The Biden administration had already committed these doses as part of a pledge to allocate 80 million by the end of June, and an initial 25 million doses, announced earlier this month, have "begun shipping," the White House said.