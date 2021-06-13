Davis drives in winning run of state title game

Jack Davis tags out a Corpus Christi London runner during an 8-7 walk-off victory at Dell Diamond Saturday in Round Rock. Stacy Dunacusky photo

ROUND ROCK – Senior Jack Davis found a way to give Malakoff a history making event.

With the bases loaded and two outs, Davis was hit in the shoulder by a Corpus Christi London pitch, driving in Bryson Adair for the 8-7 walk-off victory in the Class 3A state title game.

“It is a really big thing for him,” senior teammate Cole Gaddis said. “I am so glad he came into our lives and it is amazing. I know his father is looking over him from above. I just know it.”

Davis told Bally Sports following the win that getting hit by a pitch never felt so good. He also said he felt John watching over him.

“I knew it was special. I knew once it hit me that was it,” Davis said. “He was there watching over me. Rather it was a hit, walk or hit by a pitch it didn’t matter to me. We all came down and we became champions today. We became state champions for the first time ever in Malakoff history.”

Davis said with the Tigers down 7-4 heading to the bottom of the seventh, he knew his team could pull out their second straight walk-off victory in the state tournament. Malakoff advanced to the title game following a walk-off victory over Gunter Friday at Dell Diamond.

“I knew when we had our first batter up, I knew we were going to walk it off,” Davis said. “We had the same situation happen against Woodville. I felt the same way and all I did was believe. I knew if we believed in our teammates that we would walk out of here champions.”

He said getting the chance to bat behind University of Incarnate Word signees Gaddis and Brandon Nations had him feeling good about his role in the lineup.

“I know that we always got our backs. If one person strikes out or one person gets a hit, we are always taking our backs and getting something for them,” Davis said. “For them two to be in front of me and me right behind them, it is special and very special for me because I love them two.”

The Frisco Independence transfer has dealt with a lot during his senior year. He came to the Tigers in 2020 and his father John passed away on March 17.

A saying that coach John Adair passed along to the team and was their breakout motto was Carpe Diem. The mentality of Seize the Day definitely was something Davis held near and dear to his heart.

“Carpe Diem is tattooed on us even if it wasn’t tattooed on us,” Davis said. “Carpe Diem meant everyday was another day to get better and everyday was another day to seize. That is what we did all season and long from the fall to January up until know we Carpe Diem everyday. It was beautiful how it all played out.”

Davis said having coach John Adair treat him as one of his own was also special during the tough times of the past few months.

“To me first of all, he (Adair) is family,” Davis said. “He has been there for me and has been there for me when I was going through tough times. He welcomed me in with welcoming arms and for this team, he is one of a kind. We wouldn’t have any other coach and for the community of Malakoff, he is special. He just gave them and Henderson County their first state championship.”

Davis still found a way to help his baseball family get to the biggest stage of them all and win the first state baseball title for Malakoff. It is also the first for the Henderson County area.

“It was awesome and that kid has battled hard,” Malakoff retired baseball coach John Adair said. “He lost his dad earlier in the year and fought through that. I am super proud of him and it could not have happened to a better kid.”

Even with Davis going 0-for-4 at the plate in the state title game, his one RBI on his box score will be a lasting memory for all of Malakoff in the future.

He said the state title is more than just the players in the lineup, but the bond of the entire community.

“It means a lot. It means this group of individuals and this team not just the starters but everybody from the trainers to the kids that showed up to tournaments means a lot,” Davis said. “We wouldn’t have these gold necklaces around us without them. It was a team effort and it was everybody from the coaches to the players and fans.”

The Mally Mafia was another major part of the team during this historical season. The Mally Mafia is the student section, who comes to almost every game loud and proud.

“I have to thank God for the Mally Mafia. If it wasn’t for them, I don’t know where we would get this momentum,” Davis said. They are so special and I am so thankful to have them supporting us too.”