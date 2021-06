Players who signed up for the service PlayStation Plus You may receive a welcome surprise next month, at least according to the latest rumours. In the same topic of discussion that witnessed Leaked list of some ads and games at E3 2021, in fact, there is more indiscretion finding space. Specifically, an active insider on RESTERA – active like “Deluxera” Comment on being on a list that was never announced A Plague’s Tale: Requiem, the alleged new production of the team A Plague Tale: Innocence. The user reports how the address should find space on a file stage Xbox and Bethesda E3 Conference 2021With the announcement of its entry into the catalog Xbox Game Pass on day one. Release will be scheduled for 2022, with publication also on Sony and Nintendo consoles.