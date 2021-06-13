Cancel
Agile Development: What is the Sprint Goal?

lazaroibanez.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Scrum Sprint is where ideas are turned into value. They are fixed-length events, typically fifteen days, in some companies considered like short projects, that we use to do all the necessary needed work to achieve the Sprint Goal and ultimately, the Product Goal. If you are curious about the...

lazaroibanez.com
#Agile Development#Sprints#The Scrum Sprint#The Scrum Product Owner#Scrum Team#Html
Economyelearningfeeds.com

Agile Principles For The eLearning Industry

Implementation of agile is the next upgrade that the eLearning industry needs. Due to the challenges imposed by the pandemic, it is now more important than ever to understand how the 4 core principles of agile could be applied to the process of eLearning course development. This post was first...
EconomyThrive Global

Infusing Personal Development to Attain Business Goals Efficiently

Infusing Personal Development to Attain Business Goals Efficiently. To achieve optimum success in life, one ought to care for their well-being. Your overall well-being is necessary to work on your business goals effectively. According to David Waldy, a coach and speaker on life and business, it is essential to prioritize personal development aside from building your business to live a fulfilling and happy life. David is a fiercely empathetic coach and speaker who creatively infuses personal development with business coaching. He coaches and speaks on sales, marketing, mindset, online business, personal growth, habits, and systems. He has been honored to speak, train, and develop high-level programs and workshops for industry leaders like Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi. David’s mission is to help people feel seen, heard, and understood and empower them to become the version of themselves that they always said they would be.
Computersgisuser.com

Developers Invited To The July 2021 OGC API Virtual Code Sprint

Next OGC API Code Sprint will further advance OGC API – Processes, – Coverages, and – Records. 17 June 2021: The Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) invites software developers to the July 2021 OGC API Virtual Code Sprint, to be held 21-23 July, 2021. Registration closes 21st July, 2021, but it is recommended for participants to also attend the pre-event webinar on July 14. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
Computerstowardsdev.com

Setting a Career Goals in Software Development: A Guide

While setting career goals for yourself, the first principle is to be sure being a software developer is exactly what you want. Once you have set your mind on that, and also gone through all the technologies and computer programming languages that you want to specify in, you can set your tactical goals. If looking at the job providers on websites does not satisfy you, go to IT forums and ask other people from your field of specialization about jobs, employers and the IT market as such. You will have in your hands a pretty long list with all the information you lay your hands on. These just need to be structured, broken down and divided into milestones, all for your benefit.
EconomyInfoQ.com

Leveraging Small Teams to Scale Agility - a Red Hat Case Study

Desizing teams helps to scale agility in large organizations by increasing opportunities to build trust, fail and learn faster. Cultural change within organizations takes time and requires “buy in” from all stakeholders. Organizations adopting an agile methodology need to have the will to move away from a “command and control”...
Softwaretechxplore.com

New study: Developers' skills and top management commitment lead to Agile project success

Around the globe, software-intensive organizations shift from plan-based development processes to Agile ones, intending to focus more on team interaction, better products, customers' needs, and readiness to change. But how do these organizations succeed with large-scale Agile software transformations—and how do the success factors relate? This has been discussed in...
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

Agile software development: the many hats of the product owner

Product Owner is more than just a role in Scrum. Depending on the context, they have to take on different tasks from different areas. Shown as hats, there are six specific areas of responsibility for product owners. The article introduces them and gives tips on how to use them. The...
elearningfeeds.com

What are the objectives and goals of employee retention ?

While hiring employees is a relatively easy task, it is not a painless task to retain them – and to retain them happily. Employee retention is simply defined as the ability of an organisation to retain its employees, thereby reducing the employee turnover, whilst also promoting an active and trustworthy working environment.
Career Development & AdviceEntrepreneur

The Secret To Agile Teams: Three Hacks To Use Hierarchy To Accelerate Team Agility

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Companies around the world are jumping on the agility bandwagon and revamping their structures and processes to support agility. However, I’ve noticed through my research and consulting that sometimes companies throw the baby out with the bathwater- dumping traditional organizational structures and formal hierarchies in their quest for the enhanced agility needed to survive and thrive in the increasingly turbulent business environment.
TechnologyForbes

Adopting The Agile Mindset

Senior Technical Fellow (former CIO) of Broadridge Financial Solutions. Bridging the gap between security/technology and sales. No sector can match technology when it comes to the sheer pace of innovation and change. Because technology evolves so quickly, software developers were forced to create a new model of management capable of delivering results at speed: the agile mindset. Now, as the pace of change accelerates throughout all businesses and markets, corporate executives should consider adopting this agile methodology beyond the domains of technology and software — and across their entire organizations.
Technologyaithority.com

Quadient Enhances Accounts Receivables Cloud Platform With Advanced Business Intelligence Capacities

Quadient Enhances Accounts Receivables Cloud Platform with Advanced Business Intelligence Capacities. Quadient, a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced the launch of an advanced Business Intelligence (BI) module for its cloud-based accounts receivable (AR) automation solution, YayPay by Quadient. The advanced BI module for YayPay enables AR teams to conduct comprehensive analysis of the data that matters the most to their business, to drill deeper into AR data than ever before and visualize AR health with dynamic dashboards.
Cell Phonestimebusinessnews.com

Mobile Testing Techniques to Boost ROI

The importance of mobile phone and smartphones, in particular, isn’t to be underestimated in today’s times. It’s almost habitual how most people begin and end their days glued to the screens of their phones and this is for a reason too. With the utterly ludicrous number of applications available to every smartphone owner, the case to put the phone down for something far less immersive and advanced ended a long while ago.
SoftwareEntrepreneur

Powerful Tools That HR Heads And CHROs Should Use For Enhanced Productivity

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Amid the constant hustle in roles of CHROs and HR Heads, there is always a lookout for processes that will help to streamline tasks and boost operational efficiency. An HR’s role in the company isn’t just to attract and hire the right candidate; they also oversee the entire employee lifecycle process, from reviews to appraisals, surveys, etc. With ever-widening roles and responsibilities in the HR function, the HR tools serve as powerful media to improve productivity, boost business outcomes and enhance the employee experience.
Economydominodatalab.com

Domino 4.4 Liberates Data Scientists to Maximize Productivity

Last March, when the effects of COVID-19 were just starting to impact businesses, data scientists were on the front line in many companies to quickly rebuild models and help executives navigate during unprecedented times. And now, as the world is opening back up and companies are adapting to a new normal, once again it’s data scientists who are analyzing data, building (and re-building) models, and helping progressive companies capitalize with new data science use cases and, in some cases, entirely new business models.
MarketsControl Engineering

How Ethernet technology advances can help process manufacturers

To understand why the process industry has traditionally struggled with Ethernet solutions, a detailed look at the complexity of the industry is necessary. In process plants, Ethernet has so far been used mainly at the higher levels of the automation pyramid and rarely at the field level. Ethernet offers many advantages in the context of digitalisation and Industry 4.0, especially the large bandwidth and high speed, which enables access to a great deal of data. Indeed, modern and innovative diagnostic concepts would not be possible without access to this data. However, conventional Ethernet solutions do not meet the requirements of the process industry, such as intrinsic safety and line lengths of up to 1km on a shielded 2-wire line.
Economylogisticsviewpoints.com

Agility is not Resilence

Business professionals talk about “agility” and “resilience” as if they are the same thing. They are not. A company with an agile supply chain can react quickly to big increases or decreases in demand. An agile company is like a half back in football that can dart quickly to the left or the right depending upon the opening.
BusinessHPCwire

HPE Acquires Determined AI to Accelerate Machine Learning Training

June 21, 2021 — Hewlett Packard Enterprise today announced that it has acquired Determined AI, a San Francisco-based startup that delivers a powerful and robust software stack to train AI models faster, at any scale, using its open source machine learning (ML) platform. HPE will combine Determined AI’s unique software...
Economyinsidebigdata.com

Webinar: Using External Data to Accelerate Business in a Post-Vaccinated World

Learn how data-driven companies are using external data sources to prepare and accelerate their business for re-opening and increased consumer activity. Join this webinar to learn how companies are developing insights to better prepare for growth opportunities, improve business performance and mitigate risk in a post-pandemic economy. Date: Wednesday, June...
Softwarecybersecdn.com

Embrace integrations and automation as you build a security program

AI, machine learning, continuous compliance, automation, integrations – these are the buzzwords in IT compliance right now. What do they mean and how can a startup or small enterprise leverage these concepts as it establishes a security program?. Powerful computing systems do not always generate the most productive tools for...