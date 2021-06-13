Agile Development: What is the Sprint Goal?

While setting career goals for yourself, the first principle is to be sure being a software developer is exactly what you want. Once you have set your mind on that, and also gone through all the technologies and computer programming languages that you want to specify in, you can set your tactical goals. If looking at the job providers on websites does not satisfy you, go to IT forums and ask other people from your field of specialization about jobs, employers and the IT market as such. You will have in your hands a pretty long list with all the information you lay your hands on. These just need to be structured, broken down and divided into milestones, all for your benefit.