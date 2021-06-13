Top Selling Albums of 1970: What a Year!

How many songs did The Beatles do? You’d think that’d be an easy question to answer, but it isn’t. You could take a first punt at 211, which is the total of unique songs officially released by the group in the time they were operational as a recording unit from 1962 to 1970 (so you’d be counting Revolution and Revolution 1 as separate songs, and Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (reprise) as separate songs, and discounting the slightly different versions of Love Me Do, Across The Universe, Get Back and Let It Be, along with the German-language versions of She Loves You and I Want To Hold Your Hand, and the George Martin orchestral pieces on side 2 of Yellow Submarine). But in 1994 Live At The BBC was released, which brought a further thirty songs under their name, albeit 29 of them cover versions. Then 1995-1996 saw the Anthology albums and oxygen for 33 previously unreleased numbers (plus two ‘new’ songs – Lennon demos souped-up – Free As A Bird and Real Love). But do we count the brief George Martin-composed instrumental A Beginning as a Fabs song? What about The Quarrymen songs on there? A rejigged version of Christmas Time (Is Here Again), a fan club record from 1967, made it onto the B-side of Free As A Bird – is that now ‘canon’?