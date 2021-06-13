Cancel
Tennis

Demoliner/Gonzalez Capture Stuttgart Doubles Title

By ATP Staff
atptour.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarcelo Demoliner and Santiago Gonzalez overcame Ariel Behar and Gonzalo Escobar 4-6, 6-3, [10-8] to claim the men’s doubles title at the MercedesCup in Stuttgart on Sunday. It is the second time the pair has won an ATP Tour title as a team, having claimed the Antalya Open crown in 2018 (d. Arends and Middelkoop). Demoliner and Gonzalez, who currently sit at No. 25 in the FedEx ATP Doubles Team Rankings, upset top seeds Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares in the first round and are now 13-13 on the season.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stuttgart#Atp Tour#Antalya Open#Mercedescup#Atp Tour#South American#The South Americans#Brazilian
