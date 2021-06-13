Demoliner/Gonzalez Capture Stuttgart Doubles Title

Marcelo Demoliner and Santiago Gonzalez overcame Ariel Behar and Gonzalo Escobar 4-6, 6-3, [10-8] to claim the men’s doubles title at the MercedesCup in Stuttgart on Sunday. It is the second time the pair has won an ATP Tour title as a team, having claimed the Antalya Open crown in 2018 (d. Arends and Middelkoop). Demoliner and Gonzalez, who currently sit at No. 25 in the FedEx ATP Doubles Team Rankings, upset top seeds Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares in the first round and are now 13-13 on the season.