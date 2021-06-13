Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

VP Kamala Harris makes history again (video)

By Terry Shropshire
Posted by 
rolling out
rolling out
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c2QCt_0aT6AeBz00

Vice President Kamala Harris made history again over the weekend.

The former California attorney general-tuned U.S. Senator-turned White House occupant became the first sitting VP to ever walk in a Pride march. Harris, a longtime advocate of LGBTQ+ community rights, surprised folks when she and her husband, Doug Emhoff, walked in the Capital Pride Walk and Rally in Washington on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

According to multiple reports, including Slate, Harris leveraged her platform and the occasion to bring attention to the Equality Act. She said President Biden is moving forward on the issue.

“We need to make sure that our transgender community and our youth are all protected. We need, still, protections around employment and housing,” Harris said according to Slate. “There is so much more work to do, and I know we are committed.”

Sporting a pink blazer and her signature Converse sneakers, Harris and the second gentleman both stunted in “Love is Love” t-shirts.

While the attendees fawned over the second couple, and Harris basked in the onrush of fandom, some remarked at how the Secret Service agents contrarily wore scowls while trying to ward off excited admirers.

“Secret service clearly not happy about protectee going for a walk,” lawyer George Conway noted on Twitter.

Others were amused at the federal agents’ futile efforts to blend in with the crowd, which only made them more conspicuous.

View All 52 Commentsarrow_down
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
64K+
Followers
4K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender#Lgbtq Community Rights#Vp#Secondgentleman#Slate Harris#The Secret Service#Secret#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
White House
Related
POTUSPosted by
rolling out

Nina Simone’s family blames Kamala Harris for loss of their land

The family of the late legendary singer Nina Simone accused Vice President Kamala Harris of ripping the family away from their mother’s estate and legacy when she was the California attorney general. The diatribe against Harris began innocently enough as Simone’s surviving granddaughter, RéAnna Simone Kelly, defended Chloe Bailey’s sexually...
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Roc-A-Fella Records sues Damon Dash

It looks like Jay-Z and Damon Dash still don’t see eye to eye as lawyers for Roc-A-Fella Records are suing the company’s co-founder for trying to sell Hova’s classic 1996 debut album Reasonable Doubt as an NFT, a non-fungible digital token. The album is actually owned by the label, which consists of Jay-Z, Dash and Kareem “Biggs” Burke.
EntertainmentPosted by
rolling out

Black social movements inspired Allissa V. Richardson’s book

Allissa V. Richardson, Ph.D., is an award-winning author, journalism scholar, and professor at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. She believes in empowering marginalized communities to tell their own stories, using cutting-edge technologies. Richardson is the author of Bearing Witness While Black: African Americans, Smartphones and the New Protest #Journalism.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

'Traitors': Rep. Moulton Calls for Greene, Gaetz and Gosar to Be Ousted Over FBI-Riot Theory

Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts on Sunday called for Republicans who pushed the false flag FBI-Capitol riot conspiracy theory to be ousted from office. On Monday, right-wing website Revolver News published a new conspiracy theory that the FBI organized the deadly Capitol riot on January 6. Tucker Carlson picked up the theory on Fox News one day later, prompting some GOP lawmakers—including Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona—to promote the theory throughout the week.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Maria Bartiromo defends reporting: 'Keep trashing me, I'll keep telling the truth'

Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Sunday defended her reporting on a number of topics, telling critics, “Keep trashing me, I’ll keep telling the truth.”. Bartiromo, during an interview with Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) on “Sunday Morning Futures,” presented a list of what she called “the biggest lies of all,” which she said included the “Russia hoax based on a made-up dossier to try to take down Trump” and the impeachment of former President Trump “with absolutely no crimes attached to it."
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

The undying myth of GOP ‘obstructionism’

The media have spent the Joe Biden presidency thus far pressuring moderate Democrats to join the left’s efforts to destroy the filibuster. One way they do this is by cobbling together revisionist histories that cast Republicans as uniquely obstructionist and undemocratic. CNN’s White House correspondent John Harwood lays out that...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Judge Jeanine says Joe Biden is a 'puppet'; Putin would have 'mopped the floor with him'

Jeanine Pirro slammed Joe Biden Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine" for being a "puppet" in the White House, asking who was really "pulling the strings." JEANINE PIRRO: He came to us a Trojan Horse, promising to be a moderate, affable, and conciliatory president. One who could reach across the aisle and unify the nation. Instead, this so-called moderate began by immediately canceling the XL Keystone Pipeline, destroying American jobs and America's energy independence along with it, earning him accolades from far-left progressives like AOC and Bernie Sanders. But Joe is more than a Trojan Horse. He is a puppet. The question, of course, is who is pulling the strings? Who in the White House is calling the shots? Who in truth is running our country?
POTUSThe Guardian

Squad goals: Ocasio-Cortez warns Biden patience is wearing thin

Cold reality intrudes on Biden’s first few months as leftist Democrats frustrated with president’s agenda stalling in Congress. They were pointed questions, not personal criticisms. But they will have conveyed a warning to Joe Biden that the patience of the left of the Democratic party and its leaders in ‘the Squad’ of progressive politicians is not infinite.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS AND SEN. ROB PORTMAN JOIN “MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD” THIS SUNDAY – PLUS: FIONA HILL

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) Former Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs, National Security Council; Senior Fellow, Brookings Institution. White House Bureau Chief, The Washington Post; NBC News Senior Political Analyst. Brad Todd. Republican Strategist. __. For more information, contact:. Richard Hudock. NBC News. e: Richard.Hudock@nbcuni.com.
U.S. PoliticsWBUR

Juneteenth Becomes Official Federal Holiday

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley listens back to Vice President Kamala Harris' remarks from Thursday's signing ceremony at the White House which officially designated Juneteenth as the newest federal holiday. This segment airs on June 18, 2021. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Donald Trump for ... speaker of the House?

Want to hear a crazy idea? Of course you do! Let's go step by step. 1. Florida gained another seat in its congressional delegation thanks to faster-than-the-national-average growth over the last decade. 2. Republicans control both chambers in the state Legislature as well as the governorship, meaning they will have total control over the redistricting process and where the new seat will be drawn. 3. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is a BIG friend of former President Donald Trump. 4. Trump makes his permanent home in Palm Beach, Flor
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Dr. Zuhdi Jasser blasts Biden, Sanders for associating with 'Marxists': 'It starts from the top'

Dr. Zuhdi Jasser, president of the American Islamic Forum for Democracy, warned of growing extreme sentiment on the left, as evidenced by what "Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin described as the "Marxism" of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and the physical and political "embrace" by President Joe Biden of Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. – the latter a member of the far-left "Squad."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Sen. Tuberville blows whistle on Biden’s lawsuit ‘slush funds’

The Biden administration is trying to revive a form of thoroughly corrupt, politicized shakedowns. Thankfully, Sen. Tommy Tuberville is trying to stop them. The shakedowns were a favorite tactic of the Justice Department under the Obama-Biden administration, but they had been stopped under former President Donald Trump. On Joe Biden’s first day as president, he ordered the department to “review” the policy with an eye toward reinstating it. Tuberville, a Republican from Alabama, on Wednesday introduced the “Stop Settlement Slush Funds Act of 2021” to block him.