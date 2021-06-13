VP Kamala Harris makes history again (video)

Vice President Kamala Harris made history again over the weekend.

The former California attorney general-tuned U.S. Senator-turned White House occupant became the first sitting VP to ever walk in a Pride march. Harris, a longtime advocate of LGBTQ+ community rights, surprised folks when she and her husband, Doug Emhoff, walked in the Capital Pride Walk and Rally in Washington on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

According to multiple reports, including Slate, Harris leveraged her platform and the occasion to bring attention to the Equality Act. She said President Biden is moving forward on the issue.

“We need to make sure that our transgender community and our youth are all protected. We need, still, protections around employment and housing,” Harris said according to Slate. “There is so much more work to do, and I know we are committed.”

Sporting a pink blazer and her signature Converse sneakers, Harris and the second gentleman both stunted in “Love is Love” t-shirts.

While the attendees fawned over the second couple, and Harris basked in the onrush of fandom, some remarked at how the Secret Service agents contrarily wore scowls while trying to ward off excited admirers.

“Secret service clearly not happy about protectee going for a walk,” lawyer George Conway noted on Twitter.

Others were amused at the federal agents’ futile efforts to blend in with the crowd, which only made them more conspicuous.