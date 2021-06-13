Cancel
Miami, FL

Polo G arrested in Miami after alleged battery on a police officer

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris
Posted by 
rolling out
rolling out
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ytmho_0aT6ANNk00
Image source: Instagram – @polo.capalot

Chicago rapper Polo G released his highly anticipated third album Hall of Fame on Friday, June 11, which is fueled by the monstrous hit single “Rapstar.” While the 22-year-old MC should have been having the time of his life celebrating his success, his plans were altered in Miami while heading to an album release party performance. He was arrested after a traffic stop and then booked later at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on five charges according to jail records obtained by the Miami Herald.

Polo G’s charges include battery on a police officer, criminal mischief and resisting arrest with violence. According to the newspaper, Miami police pulled over a black Cadillac that Polo G was inside of in the area of South Biscayne Boulevard and Southeast First Street. After talking with police, the occupants were ordered out of the car so a search could be conducted for guns. Polo G became irate according to the police report and was “increasingly verbally aggressive” and refused to get out of the car.

“F— you. What the f—- do I have to get out of the vehicle for?” Polo G allegedly told police according to the report.

The Chicago rapper was forcibly removed and reportedly punched and elbowed one of the officers multiple times during the struggle, causing the officer to sustain multiple injuries, including a cut to the right upper forehead area, a cut to the right chin area and a swollen and slightly bruised right cheek.

“I will kill you. I swear I’ll use these fists to beat the s— out of you and knock you’re a– out,” Polo G allegedly told the officer in the report.

Several other people in Polo G’s entourage were arrested also on various offenses, including driving with a suspended license, driving with no valid driver’s license, resisting an officer without violence, disorderly conduct and breaching the peace. Authorities said the incident was captured on body-worn cameras and public safety cameras.

Polo G was released Saturday, June 12, but didn’t comment as he exited the correctional facility.

