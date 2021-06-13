Cancel
Gary Owen’s estranged wife rips into him after his appearance on ‘Wendy Williams Show’

By Terry Shropshire
Gary Owen and wife Kenya (Image source: Facebook/Kenya Owen)

The wife of comedian Gary Owen fired back at her estranged husband for daring to discuss their ongoing divorce proceedings on the “The Wendy Williams Show” on June 10, 2021.

Kenya Duke, 46, wrote an open letter to Owen that she posted for her 70K Instagram followers on Saturday, June 12, 2021, saying, “Gary, while I am not pressed, I am highly irritated.”

Duke was particularly perturbed that Owen would discuss their 18-year marriage on a national television show.

“I was shocked you spent most of your time talking about me, the divorce, [our] son and daughter. If the streets are that good then why waste that opportunity and not talk about upcoming projects?”

Duke also took a subtle swipe at Williams who appeared to be flirting with Owen. “Maybe finding out what the host likes to do? She was obviously interested.”

Duke has accused Owen of having multiple extramarital affairs, including with actress Claudia Jordan. “Your priority yesterday was defending irrelevant Claudia … Claudia is the most invested person in this divorce and the first to comment, why?” Duke asked.

“She is a good friend to you, not me. Stop saying you’re staying quiet. You feed Claudia the information you want out. There are so many pretty girls with big butts and low self-esteem, please find one or a few that can help you get through this divorce.”

Perplexingly, Duke called Owen a “deadbeat” dad, despite the fact that their children, Emilio and Kennedy Owen are now adults. She also believes Owen abandoned and double-crossed her.

“I never realized the person I helped the most was actually the one I should have been protecting myself from,” Duke penned. “Please hug Gary when you see him.”

