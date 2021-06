With the help of an “indescribable outpouring of concern and hundreds of tips” police have arrested the suspects in a road rage killing of 6-year-old Aiden Anthony Leos. The shooting took place on the 55 Freeway on May 21, 2021. Aiden was in the backseat of while his mother, Joanna Cloonan, was driving. They were approaching the 22 Freeway when their car was cut off by a Volkswagen station wagon, to which Cloonan responded with hand gesture. The other vehicle then got behind them, and a person inside it shot into a rear window of Cloonan’s car, striking and killing Aiden.