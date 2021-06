There’s something about giant robots that awakens the child in all of us. Thinking about them would spark memories of playing in the background with our favourite actions figures and toys. From Transformers to Pacific Rim, there’s no shortage of giant-robot-related content, and it’s doubtful there ever will be. In Japan, you can’t shoot finger-rockets without hitting a handful of giant robot stories. OTA IMON Studios seeks to add to that library with their upcoming game Wolfstride, a turn-based mecha fighting game. Though only the demo is available for now, it lets us take a seat in the cockpit and tactfully throw some giant robot punches.