State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Long Island Man

Justin Desir Photo Credit: New York State Police

Know him?

New York State Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a man who has been wanted on Long Island since 2016.

Justin Desir, 34, is wanted by the New York State Police and Nassau County Court after being arrested for alleged impaired driving on July 6, 2014. A bench warrant was issued on July 29, 2016, after Desir failed to appear for court proceedings.

Investigators described Desir as a 5-foot-9 man weighing approximately 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, or who recognizes him, has been asked to contact police in East Meadow by calling (631) 756-3300 or emailing crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

