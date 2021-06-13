Godfall Expansion, PS4 Release Set for August
Gearbox Publishing announced that Counterplay Games’ action RPG Godfall is heading to PlayStation 4. The PlayStation 4 version will arrive on August 10, 2021, alongside a free update and a paid expansion. The Lightbringer Update will add a new endgame mode, giving players the opportunity to obtain over forty pieces of loot, as well as a multiplayer matchmaking beta. Meanwhile, the Fire & Darkness expansion will task players with saving the fire realm from new enemies.rpgamer.com