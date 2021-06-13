Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Godfall Expansion, PS4 Release Set for August

By Alex Fuller
RPGamer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGearbox Publishing announced that Counterplay Games’ action RPG Godfall is heading to PlayStation 4. The PlayStation 4 version will arrive on August 10, 2021, alongside a free update and a paid expansion. The Lightbringer Update will add a new endgame mode, giving players the opportunity to obtain over forty pieces of loot, as well as a multiplayer matchmaking beta. Meanwhile, the Fire & Darkness expansion will task players with saving the fire realm from new enemies.

rpgamer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ps4#Playstation 4#Godfall Expansion#Gearbox Publishing#Counterplay Games#The Fire Darkness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
RPG
Related
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Fire Tonight Kindles to August Release Date

This is pretty exciting news, at least if you’ve been paying attention. Fire Tonight, a charming looking indie puzzle game about love amidst a conflagration, has announced a release date. It’s coming to PC, Mac and Nintendo Switch on August 12th of 2021. Developed by Reptoid Games and published by Way Down Deep, it has you fight for your love.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Minecraft PS4 Adds New Set of Trophies as Caves and Cliffs Releases

Mojang has crafted up an entire second set of Trophies for Minecraft: PS4 Edition, which has rolled out alongside the anticipated Caves & Cliffs Part 1 update today. The new set will allow the developer to significantly expand on the number of Trophies already included with the game, with 130 virtual trinkets now available.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Monster Harvest Release Date Delayed To August 19th

Merge Games and Maple Powered Games have announced that their upcoming monster-catching farming sim Monster Harvest has been delayed once again for Switch and other platforms. Instead of the previously announced July 8th release date, Monster Harvest will now be launching on August 19th for Switch and other platforms. In a press release, Maple Powered Games’ joint owner Kerry Vandenberg explained that the delay would allow them to release Monster Harvest in “the best shape possible”:
Video GamesNintendo Insider

SkateBIRD Locks In August Release Date

Glass Bottom Games has confirmed a release date for SkateBIRD on Nintendo Switch. “SkateBIRD is a game about doing your best,” explains Glass Bottom Games founder Megan Fox. “Since launching the SkateBIRD Kickstarter in 2019, we’ve worked to make the best game about skateboarding birds that the world has ever seen. We can’t wait to share it with everyone this August.”
Video Gamespsu.com

Occult Horror Action Game The Chant Set For PS4, PS5 Release In 2022

The Chant is a new occult horror action title developed by new studio Brass Token and will see a PS4 and PS5 release in 2022, busy bee publisher Prime Matter has revealed. Dealing with the murky subject of the occult and the horrors that lay beyond the veil, The Chant whisks players off to a spiritual island retreat where things go, well, very, very wrong indeed.
Video Gamespsu.com

Back 4 Blood PS4, PS5 Open Beta Confirmed For August 2021

WB Games and Turtle Rock Studios have confirmed that Left 4 Dead spiritual successor Back 4 Blood will get a PS4 and PS5 open beta on August 5, 2021. In addition to confirming the Back 4 Blood open beta details, WB Games also gave us a glimpse at a new boss that will feature in the game too.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Godfall is officially coming out on PS4

Leaks have been rampant and it will always be pre-E3. During Gearbox’s E3 2021 press conference, Godfall has been announced for PS4. The game was a PS5 launch title with a PC version alongside it. It wasn’t a great game on launch, but it did have solid combat gameplay. With the playerbase slowly fading, this may redeem the game when it offiically launches on the PS4 this September 4.
Video GamesNintendo Insider

Townscaper Receives August Release Window On Nintendo Switch

Raw Fury and Oskar Stålberg have confirmed a release window for Townscaper on Nintendo Switch. Pitched as being “more of a toy than a game,” this experimental passion project will let you create quaint island towns with curvy streets, small hamlets, towering cathedrals, canal networks or even soaring sky cities on stilts.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Hide and Seek Gets Deadly with Yuoni, Releasing This August

Yuoni, a survival horror game by developer Tricore, will release digitally on August 19th for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. This release will be worldwide, with Japan receiving physical editions on PS4 and PS5 with English language support, should you want to import the game.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

PS5 Console Exclusive Godfall Is, Er, Coming to PS4

Look, it’s easy to poke fun, but there are a lot of people still playing on PlayStation 4 and… Aw, who are we kidding, this is pretty funny. PS5 console exclusive Godfall is coming to PS4 on 10th August, in a bizarre example of a game effectively getting a downgrade rather than an upgrade. If you do choose to play on Sony’s last-gen console, you’ll be eligible for the PS5 version as well.
Video Gamesgamingnexus.com

E3 2021: Godfall Fire & Darkness expansion announced at E3

At the Gearbox E3 Showcase, Counterplay Games revealed a trailer for their upcoming expansion for Godfall called Fire & Darkness. Godfall Fire & Darkness, along with the free Lightbringer update, will introduce players to the Fire Realm, the largest realm to date, along with new story missions and cutcenes, an endgame matchmaking beta, new endgame activities, and more. Godfall Fire and Darkness will arrive on August 10th on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. Yes, you read that correctly. Godfall is coming to the PlayStation 4.
Video Gameswmleader.com

Godfall, the PS5 looter slashes, is coming to PS4

E3 2021 takes place June 12-15 as a re-imagined, all-virtual online event. Nintendo, Xbox, Bethesda, Square Enix, Sega, Bandai Namco, Ubisoft, Capcom, and others will deliver new video game announcements, trailers, release dates, and more. Counterplay Games is bringing its looter-slasher Godfall to PlayStation 4, the developer announced at Gearbox...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Godfall Jumps Back A Generation as PS4 Version is Announced

It’s usually the case that video games announce a next-gen (or current-gen depending on the time) iteration to follow along with the available versions previously released. It’s very rare that we see a game announced as heading to a platform’s previous — and as such, older — generation machine and minus the Nintendo Switch, heading to hardware with (to put it politely) less capabilities. But it would seem Gearbox have sought it fit to bring developer Counterplay Games’ self-described “looter-slasher” to the PS4.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Godfall: Fire & Darkness DLC Revealed, Also Coming to PS4 in August

During Gearbox’s E3 presentation, the company and developer Counterplay Games announced that Godfall will be receiving its first DLC expansion called Fire & Darkness, plus a free Lightbringer update. The DLC expansion will launch on Aug. 10, 2021, alongside a new PlayStation 4 (PS4) version of Godfall. The update will...