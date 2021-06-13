Godfall Expansion, PS4 Release Set for August

Look, it’s easy to poke fun, but there are a lot of people still playing on PlayStation 4 and… Aw, who are we kidding, this is pretty funny. PS5 console exclusive Godfall is coming to PS4 on 10th August, in a bizarre example of a game effectively getting a downgrade rather than an upgrade. If you do choose to play on Sony’s last-gen console, you’ll be eligible for the PS5 version as well.