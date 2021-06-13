Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Revealed

By Alex Fuller
RPGamer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring its E3 Ubisoft Forward presentation, Ubisoft announced Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. The game is a sequel to 2017’s Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle and is set to launch for Nintendo Switch in 2022. Like the previous game, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope features turn-based tactical battles....

rpgamer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy#Planet#Ubisoft Forward#Kingdom Battle#Lumas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Samsung Galaxy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
Ubisoft
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamesgamedev.net

DEVLOG 6/19/21

The bugs were really persistent today. I had to go in to every location and manually put in something to trigger text refreshing on the spot which ended up not even working even though it works in battles, which it didn't use to and I'm not sure why it started too. Secondary upgrades were going into main upgrades so instead of having like 3 levels in sword and 3 levels in bow I had 6 levels in sword and 1 level in bow, which isn't even the right output. I got all of the battle variables presented to the player to come out nicely, though, so that's good.
Video Gamesmygamer.com

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PC) Review

It seems like a lifetime ago that I started playing this and after having finally finished it – 200 hours later – I felt compelled to write about Ubisoft’s latest AC instalment, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. So, braid your beard, pick up your axe and let us begin. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla...
Video Gamesava360.com

Horror Brawl BETA Gameplay (Android, iOS) - Part 1

Horror Brawl BETA Gameplay (Android, iOS) - Part 1. Horror Brawl BETA is now available on Android and ios, you can download through Google Playstore and iOS through Appstore. ------------------------------------------ ▬▬▬ Description ▬▬▬. ------------------------------------------ This Battle Royale will bring together all the characters from the Keplerians horror game sagas in...
Video GamesRPGamer

Bless Unleashed PC Version Launching in August

Neowiz and Round 8 Studio announced that MMORPG Bless Unleashed will launch for PC on August 6, 2021. Itwill be available as a free-to-play title through Steam, where players can try out the game’s tutorial until June 22, 2021, as part of Steam Next Fest. Bless Unleashed features both PvP...
Video Gamesgametyrant.com

Samus Returns (Again) In METROID DREAD this October

In a surprise announcement during Tuesday’s E3 Direct, Nintendo unveiled the latest entry in the 2D line of Metroid games, Metroid Dread. After assuring fans that development on Metroid Prime 4 was ongoing, the Direct cut away to the trailer. Teasing the name Metroid 5, the trailer showed off scenes from the game before revealing the official title of Metroid Dread. Dread was originally conceived over a decade ago for the Nintendo DS and plagued with difficulties in the years since but was never formally put into production until now.
Video Gamesdweb.news

Metroid Dread Announced For Switch

For years, gamers have grumbled about the dearth of 2D Metroid experiences on home Nintendo consoles. At times, it has seemed like Nintendo simply isn’t paying attention to how much its players love the classic 2D experience of navigating Samus through a vast interconnected 2D world. But all that is set to change this October, when the newly announced Metroid Dread is set to release.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Mundaun (Switch) Review

Pencil shaded horror that continues to make me ask “Hey Europe, are you okay?”. Sometimes it feels like every visual aesthetic under the sun has already been done in one game or another, but every time I start that particular line of thinking, a game like Mundaun shows up at my door to prove me completely wrong. Mundaun is a horror game from Hidden Fields, an indie developer out of Switzerland. It’s gotten a lot of attention since release mainly for its very unique pencil-shaded art style, and this combined with the fact that more obscure European horror can be a gold mine that isn’t taken advantage of nearly enough had me heavily interested in the game. Was I right to be interested, or did it turn out to be a dud?
Video Gamesava360.com

Tetris Effect: Connected Is Coming To Steam This Summer

Tetris Effect: Connected is headed to Steam this summer, and is now live. As its name implies, Tetris Effect: Connected is an enhanced version of the original game of that title, only with better support for multiplayer Tetris as well as new single-player content. The game originally came out as...
Video Gamessonykid.com

Glover — The Forgotten Super Mario Alternative

But Super Mario 64 was the one that broke the mold and started it all, and every publisher was in a mad rush to sell a 3D platform game. You see the game relied on the use of a “ball” to complete tasks throughout the game. Plus, who can forget...
Video Gamesjioforme.com

COROMON is a great game — GeekTyrant

Koromon Is an upcoming game for TRAGsoft and Freedom Games. It’s mainly billed as a monster tame title, and fans are excited. A free demo is available on Steam. The FreedomGames team has allowed us to play a little more games on E3. The game will be released on Nintendo Switch and PC in the first quarter of 2022, and my thoughts are:
Video GamesRPGamer

Scarlet Nexus Gets Launch Trailer, Gameplay Showcase

Bandai Namco released a new Japanese launch trailer for action RPG Scarlet Nexus ahead of its worldwide release this week. The one-and-a-half-minute video features the game’s theme song “Dream In Drive”, performed by The Oral Cigarettes. In addition, the company provided a thirteen-minute gameplay showcase video that features introductions to various elements of the game from Art Director Kouta Ochiai, Producer Keita Iizuka, and Game Director Kenji Anabuki.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Starfield Fan Created Impressive Arcade Machine Concept

One of the fans has prepared a short visualization of how a Starfield arcade machine could look like. The whole thing was executed extremely accurately, and the project itself caught Bethesda's attention. Thanks to the recent Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, Starfield has resurfaced in the minds of gamers. Twitter...
Video Gamesnewslanes.com

There's A New Update Available For Stardew Valley On Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch version of the insanely popular farming and social sim Stardew Valley has received a new patch. It bumps the game up to Version 1.5.4.2. As noted by the creator, ConcernedApe, it resolves some bugs and crashes, and that “notorious mummified bat” issue…. This latest update follows on...
Video GamesNintendo Life

The First Review For Mario Golf: Super Rush Is Now In

There are a lot of Nintendo Switch games to look forward to, but one upcoming release that's just around the corner is Mario Golf: Super Rush. In fact, it's out next week!. Ahead of the latest entry, the famous Japanese publication Famitsu has shared the very first review of the game. As you might already know, this outlet uses a special system where four reviewers rate the game between one and ten, and then combine the scores together to create a rating out of 40.
Video Gamestheboardgameschronicle.com

[REVIEW] Commands & Colors Samurai Battles

GMTs Commands & Colors Samurai Battles is a great re-implementation of this classic title from Zvezda company. The game allow players to portray important engagements of Japanese history – mainly 15th century AD. The battles, included in the scenario booklet, focus on the historical deployment of forces and important terrain features in scale with the game system. The scale of the game is flexible and varies from battle to battle. For some scenarios, an infantry unit may represent an entire clan of soldiers, while in other scenarios a unit may represent just a few brave warriors.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Best PvE weapons in Destiny 2

In Destiny 2, the majority interaction that players will have with the world is shooting something in it. As such, the weapons that you use each season are extremely important. Weapons comes and go in Destiny 2, and balance changes and patches can mean that last season’s hotness become this season’s old junk.
Video Gamespanthernow.com

Bandai Namco’s E3 Recap

Bandai Namco’s showcase on the last day of E3 focused on its upcoming video game release named House of Ashes. House of Ashes is a part of the Dark Pictures anthology series and is set to launch on Oct. 22nd, 2021. It will be available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5.