All Aboard

The latest game in The Dark Pictures Anthology series, Houses of Ashes, is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Check out the unsettling launch trailer for the horror game. The story of The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes takes place in Iraq, circa 2003. In the shadows of the Zagros mountains, Special Forces are hunting for weapons of mass destruction when they are attacked. The resulting firefight causes an earth tremor where both sides fall into the ruins of a buried Sumerian temple. With all communication severed, the game's protagonists are trapped in a terrifying underworld they must navigate to escape, unaware that something ancient and evil has awakened in the shadows and has found a new prey to hunt. The story follows the five members of the cast as they are compelled to team up with their enemies from the world above to survive the monsters from the world below.

