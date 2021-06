No baseball team is perfect. There are too many aspects and nuances to the craft to claim a mastery of the game. And yet in Notre Dame’s roughshod run through the South Bend Regional at Frank Eck Stadium this past weekend, the Irish – now 33-11 on the season and headed to their first Super Regional in 19 years – came as close as possible to complete dominance in all aspects of the game from offense to defense to on the mound to on the base paths.