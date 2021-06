Network Rail has developed a new footbridge design, made from plastic and quicker to install. Network Rail says that the innovative circular bridge is set to ‘revolutionise’ the way footbridges are built over the tracks. The prototype fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP) rail footbridge has been trial built at a test centre in Long Marston, Warwickshire. Because FRP is so much lighter than steel, the bridge can be installed in just days, and its modular design means it can be adapted to different locations. It also has built-in monitoring to assess usage and maintenance needs.