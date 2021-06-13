Text of Commencement remarks by Sue J. Goldie '84

Thank you, President Harris, and good morning, members of the Board of Trustees, faculty, staff, parents, family and friends and, most importantly, class of 2021. It is such an honor for me to be here with you today. When President Harris called me a few months ago, inviting me to speak, I was so grateful for the opportunity - not only to return to a place of enormous importance to me, but to return at this particular time…an unprecedented moment for public health and arguably the most disruptive moment for higher education in a century.