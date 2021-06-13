Aaron Vale and Elusive Steal $137,000 Saturday Night Lights Grand Prix

The final day of the Split Rock Jumping Tour (SRJT) hosted the long-awaited $100,000 1.50m Grand Prix CSI3* to close out two weeks of hunter, jumper and equitation competition for the Lexington Split Rock Hunter Jumper Classic. Nine countries were represented in the featured international competition, but it was victory for Ireland as Conor Swail edged ahead of the rest to walk away with the day’s top prize aboard his own and Adeline Hecart’s Vital Chance (Diamant De Semilly x Rivage Du Poncel).