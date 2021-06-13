Cancel
Sports

Aaron Vale and Elusive Steal $137,000 Saturday Night Lights Grand Prix

By Allie Hay/TIEC
horsesport.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Vale (USA) and Elusive jumped clear and raced to a blue ribbon in the $137,000 Cleghorn Golf and Sports Club Grand Prix CSI 3* with an impressive jump-off time of 37.426 seconds under the lights at Tryon International Equestrian Center’s USEF Heritage Tryon Spring 6/Tryon Riding & Hunt Club Charity Show. Pepita Con Spita, a 2011 Westphalian mare (Con Spirit 7 x Come On) owned by Hays Investment Corp. and ridden by Hunter Holloway (USA), snagged the reserve ribbon with a time of 37.92 seconds. Third place honors were awarded to Tracy Fenney (USA) on MTM Apple, the 2011 Danish Warmblood mare (Favorit Ask x Willemoes) owned by MTM Farm.

