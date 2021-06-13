Canadian Braden James 2nd in Grand Prix in San Juan Capistrano
Nicole Haunert and Calgary IV claimed victory in the $25,000 Markel Insurance Grand Prix on Saturday, June 12, during the Blenheim June Classic I in San Juan Capistrano, CA. The featured event marked the first grand prix since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic for which spectators were welcomed back on site at Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park. In honor of the occasion, all exhibitors were invited to the Looke Out Pointe Lounge for complimentary beverages and snacks while watching the class.horsesport.com