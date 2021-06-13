Canadian Braden James 2nd in Grand Prix in San Juan Capistrano

I was able to fish the San Juan River on my final day of this amazing trip. I made the 13 hour drive out from Texas to Farmington NM where my cousin lives and stayed at his house. Then was able to fish the San Juan River before driving out another 7 hours to Six Lakes fishing resort in Utah where I did some amazing fishing for some beautiful rainbow, brown, and tiger trout. I even got a nice bass there. Then drove back to my cousins and stayed at his house again before being able to fish the San Juan River one final day. The first day I fished the San Juan on my trip out, the weather got in the way of me catching as many fish as I had hoped for. However, Finally on this last day fishing, I was able to land quite a few very nice fish. I had one of the best days I have ever had on the Juan, and caught one of the largest fish I have ever caught on this amazing river.