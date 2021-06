Wise, the fintech formally known as TransferWise, has announced its intention to direct list on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). According to estimates, the company could list at an evaluation somewhere in the $6 billion to $7 billion range. Foregoing the traditional Initial Public Offering route, Wise’s direct listing will be the largest ever on the LSE. The listing is expected to be finalized by July 5, with the company aiming for an estimated free float of 25 percent.