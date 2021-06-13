Watch ‘Good Witch’ Season 7 Episode 5 Online

One of the biggest surprise hits of the year - and one of the best TV shows of 2021 so far - Freeform's Cruel Summer started generating buzz as soon as it premiered in April, building from that word of mouth and an addictive mystery to become the network's most-watched show ever. A psychological thriller set in the 90s, the Jessica Biel-produced series unfolds a mystery about a missing teenage girl through multiple perspectives and overlapping timeframes, and its complex characters, nostalgic setting, and gripping puzzle box approach to uncovering the truth will have you hitting the "play next episode" button until the wild finale.