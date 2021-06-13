Watch ‘Good Witch’ Season 7 Episode 5 Online

Mary Kovach, Ph.D. (aka Dr. K – The Management Professor) is excited to join the In the Limelight network with her new show ROCKSTAR Manager! This savvy and enjoyable business management show takes managerial behaviors, tools, application, and theory to the next level. In short, five-minute, pithy episodes, Dr. K couples her corporate expertise and higher education knowledge in applicable and easy-to-follow narratives. Her show can be viewed on Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV, as well as numerous other streaming services. Dr. Kovach’s podcast can be heard on Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor, among others. In addition to her show “ROCKSTAR Manager,” she has her own YouTube channel (Dr. K – The Management Professor).