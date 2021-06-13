‘Dreambuilders’ Blu-ray and DVD Release Date, Details

(KUTV) - It is a week primarily dominated by nostalgia as the Indiana Jones franchise makes its way to 4K UHD and a trio of '80s teen comedies get the steelbook treatment. Indiana Jones: 4 Movie Collection - When I look back on my childhood, some of my most vivid memories are about sitting in a movie theater. With "Raiders of the Lost Ark" the memory is 5-year-old me walking with my mother from the Murray Theater to our car trying to figure out if what I had just watched was terribly frightening or just really, really cool. I ultimately decided it was 100% both. Three years later I was at the Villa Theater to see "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom." 8-year-old me was lucky to see film. Two months after release, the PG-13 rating was introduced. I'd see "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" and "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" in theaters as well but I don't have the same vivid memories. Those first two films were just magic to me. They still are. Due to production delays, the new 4K UHD release is a bit scarce at the moment. Paramount has been doing a stellar job with their 4K UHD releases and that makes this set an essential purchase for anyone who is equipped with a 4K display.