This is part of a series of player review from the 2020-21 season. To find the remainder of the series, please click here. Wow. Doesn’t it seem like that season ended ages ago? I mean, seriously. It’s only been three weeks but if you said that we’re five years removed from that catastrophic campaign I wouldn’t question you. Part of me still wishes the Raps were in this thing but then there’s the other half of me that’s actually beyond thankful they aren’t. Considering they probably wouldn’t be back from Tampa and that the fans from down south booed them, it’s all for the better. At least, that’s what I’m telling myself before I go to sleep every night. Sorry, do I sound waaayyy too pessimistic? Yeah, I know I do. Well, I’m about to change my tune thanks to Canada’s newest darling…