Despite looking like potential European contenders in the early stages of the season, Aston Villa’s season ended up petering out. Following a mightily impressive month in December which saw Dean Smith win Manager of the Month, Villa found themselves nestled inside the top six. However, an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Villa camp saw the team out of action for two weeks. They came back well from this, with wins over Southampton, Newcastle, and Arsenal, but they suffered another major setback soon afterward.