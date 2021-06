As the world marks Desertification and Drought Day today, I thought I’d share my experience working in climate change, specifically, in one of climate change’s most subtle, not so well understood, and deadly manifestations: droughts. Case in point: when images of droughts are shown in news articles, webinar invitations, and the like, all we see is a patch of cracked, dry land. Visually, this does not compellingly convey a drought’s varying characteristics, nor does it illustrate the three main ways droughts impact lives and communities in developing countries: