Health officials have cleared Jon Rahm to compete in next week's U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, he announced Saturday. Rahm was forced to withdraw from the Memorial last week after testing positive for COVID-19 while holding a six-shot lead following three rounds. The 26-year-old was notified he was subject to contact tracing on the Monday leading up to the event, and he returned negative tests every day until Round 2 concluded.