Best Penny Stocks To Buy? 4 To Watch This Week With Potential Catalysts
4 Penny Stocks To Watch This Week With Upcoming Events. Penny stocks can be fickle. On the one hand, many will move with different market trends. On the other hand, they may be completely disconnected from broader sentiment. This month, we’ve seen both of these instances, with everything from economic and earnings data pushing directional moves for small-cap stocks. Meanwhile, when the broader indexes like the S&P, Dow, and Nasdaq slid, the meme stock trend propelled certain penny stocks.www.entrepreneur.com