New York Giants Training Camp Preview - OL Jonotthan Harrison

By Patricia Traina
Posted by 
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 8 days ago

Jonotthan Harrison, who played his college ball at Florida, was one of the first free-agency signings the Giants made in 2021, a move made after the team decided to move on from veteran Spencer Pulley.

The Giants added Florida native Harrison, a well-traveled NFL veteran who began his career as an undrafted free agent for the Colts in 2014, for depth behind starting center Nick Gates and projected starting guards Shane Lemieux and Will Hernandez.

Harrison, 6'4", 300 pounds, spent the 2014-2016 seasons with the Colts before jumping over to the Jets in 2017. After the 2019 season, he signed with the Bills practice squad for the 2020 season before joining the Giants in January 2021.

What He Brings

Harrison brings versatility--he can play either guard spot or center, the latter the position he's mostly played in his career. He also brings experience to the table. Harrison has appeared in 84 games with 21 starts throughout his career and has been a picture of durability and reliability.

In 84 games played, Harrison has only been penalized 14 times, including ten holding flags over his career. Although he's had some early career experience at guard, his snaps have mostly come at center over the last three seasons.

His Contract

Harrison is signed to a one-year deal worth $1.2 million with $100,000 of his $900,000 base salary guaranteed. Worth noting is that Harrison's deal can swell to $2 million if he hits specific play-time incentives.

Roster Projection/Expectations

Harrison's direct competition could end up being second-year man Kyle Murphy, the versatile, under-the-radar offensive lineman the Giants brought into camp last year.

Harrison, who can play both guard and center, projects as the early favorite to stick as the backup guard/center while up-and-comer Brett Heggie is likely to spend his first NFL season on the practice squad.

  Find all our training camp player previews in one spot. New profiles are added daily until we get to the end of the roster.

