Max Kepler To Start Rehab Assignment On Sunday

Wentz (elbow) has made three rehab starts for Low-A Lakeland, posting a 7.45 ERA, 1.96 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB in 9.2 innings. Wentz was assigned to Triple-A Toledo coming out of spring training, but he has yet to debut for the affiliate while the Tigers continue to ease him back slowly from March 2020 Tommy John surgery. While his results with Lakeland haven't been particularly strong, Wentz at least looks to have avoided setbacks in the build-up process. He's covered four innings in each of his last two outings for Lakeland, so he could soon be ready to slot back into the Toledo rotation.