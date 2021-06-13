Cancel
Max Kepler To Start Rehab Assignment On Sunday

By Dennis Clausen - RotoBaller
rotoballer.com
 8 days ago

Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler (hamstring) will start his rehab assignment on Sunday. The 28-year-old has been out since May 29 because of a strained left hamstring, so it appears as if he is inching closer to making it back to the big club. Kepler is batting .212, with 28 hits, 22 RBI, 20 runs, and five home runs throughout 132 at-bats this season, and it's possible he could be back in the lineup at some point over the next week or so, depending on how he feels moving ahead.--Dennis Clausen - RotoBaller.

www.rotoballer.com
