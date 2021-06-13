Scorcher of a weekend continues for Houston as we watch the southern Gulf for very slow tropical development

Good Sunday morning to you. As promised, we are here with an update on the tropics, as we watch the potential for development in the Gulf this week. I just want to lead with a quick update on our near-term weather here in Houston. It hit 98° yesterday officially, and we’re running slightly hotter already today. We typically don’t see our first 98° day until July 9th, so we’re running close to a month ahead of schedule there. That doesn’t mean we’re necessarily headed for 100° this afternoon, but it’s going to be another scorcher. Please take it easy outdoors. In addition, it’s an ozone action day, so anyone with respiratory sensitivity will want to limit outdoor activity.