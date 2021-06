After sitting out most of the early PokerGO Tour events in 2021, it took very little time for David Peters to get back into top form at the 2021 U.S. Poker Open (USPO). Peters, who won the U.S. Poker Open Championship when it was last held in 2019, claimed his second straight USPO title to pick up a $50,000 bonus and the 54-pound Golden Eagle trophy after impressively winning three USPO tournaments and avoiding a final day charge by USPO Event #2 champion Sam Soverel.