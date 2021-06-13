Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Welcome to Day 2 of MSPT $1,600 Venetian Main Event

Poker News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, all the players who managed to bag on Day 1a through 1c will convene and duke it out on the green felt in pursuit of MSPT glory. Of the combined 2,011 entries from all three starting days, just 309 players remain. They will all be looking to make a deep run in today’s event, or at the very least make it into the money – which won’t occur until just 207 players remain. A min-cash will be worth $3,725 and should a player survive until Day 3 – they will have a chance to compete for the grand prize of $412,086.

www.pokernews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venetian#Pokernews#Mspt Main Event
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gambling
News Break
Sports
Related
Gamblingpocketfives.com

Denis ‘_DENGER_’ Kuznetsov Wins 888poker XL Spring Series Main Event

The weeklong 888poker XL Spring Series wrapped up on Sunday with the $250 buy-in Main Event showcasing both the highs and lows of the 25-event schedule. Russia’s Denis ‘_DENGER_’ Kuznetsov earned a career-best $69,050 payday by beating out 1,653 other entries to take down the Main Event. The tournament needed 2,127 total entries for 888poker to avoid an overlay but fell 474 runners total short to create a $111,310 overlay and was one of 10 events to miss the posted guarantee. Runner-up ‘KiddPT’ had to settle for a $50,400 score while third-place finisher ‘FLRAP’ walked away with $37,050.
MotorsportsDaily Jefferson County Union

Jefferson Speedway: Gruenberg victorious in main event

CAMBRIDGE — The fifth week of racing started out on a scorching, hot evening at Wisconsin’s Action Track. Five divisions of racing packed the program, highlighted by the R.S. Lilly Auto Care Center 60 lap Late Model main event. When it was over, Michael Gruenberg would go home victorious. Chris...
Tampa, FLPoker News Daily

2021 WPT Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Main Event: Clayton Jiang Holds Overall Lead After Two Day Ones of Action

While it may not have been as big as the Season XVIII finale in Hollywood, FL, a couple of months back, the inaugural stop by the World Poker Tour for the WPT Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Main Event has been memorable. The $2 million guarantee was smashed soon after the start of Day 1B play, eventually winding up just short of $3.5 million. Once the dust settled, Clayton Jiang emerged as one of the main contenders with his 542,000-chip stack.
WWE411mania.com

Main Event Set For Impact Slammiversary

We officially have a main event for July’s Impact Slammiversary PPV. On tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, it was announced that Sami Callihan will face the winner of Moose vs. Kenny Omega for the Impact World Championship, which will take place this weekend at Against All Odds. The segment, which...
Worldbritisheventing.com

British Eventing welcome BETTALIFE® As Sponsors

British Eventing are delighted to announce BETTALIFE® as sponsors for the upcoming season. This inaugural partnership between two British brands, both equally passionate about amateur and professional eventing, will continue to revolutionise and connect the British Eventing community in the digital space, whilst also celebrating the triumphs and achievements of riders. With the support of data from EquiRatings, BETTALIFE® will be bringing facts and figures from the sport and sharing newsworthy statistics to the eventing community. Adding a new dimension to conventional sport reporting, the BETTALIFE® stats will be reporting on lots that is Great in British Eventing.
WWEboxden.com

6/11 snackdown....midget rey mysterio fights roman in the main event

6/11 snackdown....midget rey mysterio f*ghts roman in the main event. tna legend bob roodes career continues to be wasted. the thread will struggle worse than shaynas fued with lilly. @Raziel @KJHARDY @AC_89 @indagame @bossdon365 @trock34. @Machine @CupOfNoodles @Chronos @skeemz @tdub-zr0 @biggz @thehawk33 @d4deesnuts. @Kushedgod @skeemz @Slingy @Rawfury. @Brother Bone. @Wiggy...
WWEdiva-dirt.com

Hikaru Shida to take on Diamante in Elevation main event

On tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation, Hikaru Shida has her first match since dropping the AEW Women’s World Championship to Dr. Britt Baker at Double or Nothing. She is being listed for the main event against Diamante. Currently this match is one of three women’s matches that will take place. Queen...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

NWA Powerrr Main Event Announced

The main event of tomorrow night’s episode of NWA Powerrr has been announced. It will be JTG vs El Rudo vs Fred Rosser in a National Title Qualifier match. The NWA National Title has been vacant for a little under a month since Chris Adonis vacated the title on the 25th May episode of NWA Powerrr. Adonis vacated so he could participate in a battle royal for a shot at the NWA world title, a match Trevor Murdoch would win.
WWE411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw that will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Inc:. * Jinder Mahal defeated Shelton Benjamin by pinfall. Mahal had Shanky and Veer at ringside.
Combat Sports411mania.com

Main Events Announced For Next Two Editions Of NJPW Strong

NJPW of America has announced the main events for the next two editions of NJPW Strong. Satoshi Kojima will square off with JR Kratos in the main event of this week’s show, while Tom Lawlor will defend the STRONG Openweight Championship against Karl Fredericks on the June 25 episode. NJPW...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Potential Spoiler: Impact Wrestling Spoils Against All Odds Main Event?

A new Impact Wrestling promo aired on AXS TV last night, to promote next Thursday’s Impact show, which may give spoilers for tonight’s Against All Odds pay-per-view. Tonight’s show will feature Kenny Omega defending the Impact World Title against Moose, in a match that will be taped at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. The promo shows Moose, without the Impact World Title, attacking TJP before Chris Sabin makes the save and calls him out for billing himself as the Wrestling God.
Saugatuck, MIPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Venetian Festival “Lite” Is Back In Saugatuck

Saugatuck is set to host the Venetian Festival Lite in late July. The Saugatuck City Council approved plans for a scaled back version of the Venetian Festival which is slated for July 30 and 31. Earlier in the year, the event had been cancelled due to the pandemic, but now...
Combat SportsSherdog

PFL 5 Weigh-in Results: Main Event Set, 1 Fighter Heavy

Rory MacDonald is set to return to the Professional Fighters League cage as the welterweight and light heavyweight season continues. 19 fighters on the PFL 5 card made their contracted weights with only Ray Cooper III coming in heavy for his welterweight bout against Nikolay Aleksakhin. As a result of missing weight, Cooper III has been docked a point and his opponent has automatically been given three points for tomorrow's bout (with the ability to gain more by finishing his opponent). The event is headlined by MacDonald facing fellow Ultimate Fighting Championship vet Gleison Tibau. "Red King" looked great in his promotional debut by choking out Curtis Millender in under four minutes, while Tibau lost a decision to Joao Zeferino.
GolfPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Brooks vs. Bryson No Longer a Main Event

The heat on the so-called feud between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka is way below a simmer, perhaps no more than lukewarm. The running chatter between two of the game’s superstars has gone nearly silent or at the very least, repetitive. “I think it's good for the game,” Koepka reiterated...
Cameron Parish, LAcameronpilot.com

‘Welcome Home’ event big success

With gratitude to the Cameron Parish Police Jurors and Staff, Cameron Parish Recreation District No. 7, Cameron Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Cameron Parish District Attorney Tom Barrett, Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office, Gulf Coast Water and Ice, Canik’s Cooking Crew, Coastal Cans, and Gulf Waste and Roll Off Containers, Friday’s “Welcome Home To Cameron Parish”, was a successful event with over 300 in attendance and a huge pot of jambalaya consumed. The hum of generators could not be detected, as Steelshot played beyond their agreed upon time and kept the dance floor full all night.
Hartford, SDdakotanewsnow.com

Ramona’s Ryan Bickett Takes Main Event At I-90 Speedway

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ryan Bickett would take command early in the main event Saturday night at I-90 Speedway. The Ramona, South Dakota, driver would not look back claiming his fifth career win with the Property Solutions of America Midwest Sprint Touring Series. It was career win 21 for him at I-90 Speedway and second career win with the QualityFreightRate.com Midwest Power Series.
GamblingPoker News

Phil Ivey Faces Stephen Chidwick in Final 8 of WPT $25K HU Championship

The inaugural World Poker Tour Heads Up Poker Championship has more than lived up to its hype with the event boasting 32 players from an interesting background mix of high-stakes pros, gamers, and influencers. The action has been whittled down to just eight hopefuls including the likes of Patrik Antonius,...