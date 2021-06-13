Welcome to Day 2 of MSPT $1,600 Venetian Main Event

Today, all the players who managed to bag on Day 1a through 1c will convene and duke it out on the green felt in pursuit of MSPT glory. Of the combined 2,011 entries from all three starting days, just 309 players remain. They will all be looking to make a deep run in today’s event, or at the very least make it into the money – which won’t occur until just 207 players remain. A min-cash will be worth $3,725 and should a player survive until Day 3 – they will have a chance to compete for the grand prize of $412,086.