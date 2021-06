On Monday, June 14, the right shoulder of SH 136 and the right lane of FM 1912 will be closed for patching repairs. Beginning Monday, June 14, the left lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road, about 300 feet east of Whitaker Road, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily while the contractor hauls dirt to backfill between the curb and gutter and the retaining wall. This work should only last two to three days.