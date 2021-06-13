Separate Paterson Shootings: Drive-By Wounds 3, Bullet Goes Through Window, Man Hit In Leg

More shootings. Photo Credit: Paterson PD Ceasefire Unit

No fewer than four people were wounded in a series of shootings in Paterson on Saturday.

Three of them arrived in separate vehicles at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center -- all men, ages 24, 27 and 30 -- following a drive-by shooting shortly before 5 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.

The victims were at the corner of Rosa Parks Boulevard and Keen Street when a dark-colored motor vehicle pulled up and an occupant fired what responders said were at least seven rounds.

Their injuries weren't considered life-threatening.

The same goes for a man who was shot in the leg on Mercer Street a little over a half-hour later. He, too, showed up at St. Joe’s in a private vehicle.

Shot rang out again – with a round going through a window -- at the Riverview Towers on Presidential Boulevard around 10 p.m.

A vehicle also was struck on Sandy Court behind the high-rise, but no injuries were reported.

At least eight rounds were fired, police said.

