Tennessee 'definitely up there' for fast-rising WR after visit

"I was able to come down last week and go to Minnesota's camp," 2022 Alexandria wide receiver and Minnesota commit Kristen Hoskins said to GopherIllustrated. "It was pretty nice as I met up with Jacob Knuth (Minnesota's QB commit) before and hung out with him for awhile. I got to meet and talk with the Minnesota coaches and we talked about our future with each other and then we both camped. As nervous as I was, I truly did my thing and I would say the highlight of the camp for me was hearing Chris Autman-Bell compliment on my 40-yard dash. I ran a 4.36. I got coached up a lot during camp by WR coach Matt Simon and did a lot of drills I wasn't used to, but it was really nice doing something new and being around the best coaches in college football."