Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tennessee 'definitely up there' for fast-rising WR after visit

By Ryan Callahan
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFast-rising wide receiver Elic Ayomanor of Deerfield (Mass.) Academy discusses his official visit to Tennessee this weekend and his upcoming visit plans.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
212K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deerfield#American Football#Wr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

TNET: 4-star WR picks up Clemson offer after camp workout

Four-star 2022 Richmond, Virginia wide receiver Andre Greene Jr. left a Clemson workout on Thursday with an offer, TigerNet has confirmed. Greene is rated as high as the No. 8 receiver in the nation and a top-100 prospect overall (85; Rivals). From TigerNet senior writer David Hood's report today: F Read Update »
College Sports247Sports

Fast Rising wing Dillon Mitchell discusses upcoming visits

One of the high risers in the class of 2022 Dillon Mitchell has been having an impressive AAU season as he prepares for his official visits. The 6-foot-7 wing will leave the Pangos All American camp for his official visit to Auburn starting the first of his three official visits set (June 8-10). Mitchell will also take visits to Ohio State (June 20-22), and Tennessee (June 27). FSU, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, and Illinois are also in the mix.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Lone Star State WR Zion Steptoe talks official visit to Purdue

Frisco (Texas) Memorial wide receiver Zion Steptoe took his first official visit to Purdue over the weekend. It sounds like the Boilermakers may have set the tone in this recruitment moving forward. "The highlights were definitely the photo/video shoot," Steptoe said. "The meetings with Coach (Jamarcus) Shephard and Coach Brohm....
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

2023 Kenwood WR Logan Lester 'had a great time' on Illini visit

Logan Lester had visited some college campuses before Wednesday’s trip to Illinois. But Lester was just a first-semester freshman when he took in the sights and sounds of college football. Stepping foot on a college campus for the first time in more than a year and a half, due to the pandemic, was an exciting moment for Lester, a 2023 Chicago Kenwood wide receiver who already sports a power-five scholarship offer.
Texas StatePosted by
247Sports

Texas has offered '24 WR Ryan Pellum following weekend visit

It was a productive weekend in Texas for Long Beach Millikan (Calif.) wide out Ryan Pellum who landed a new scholarship offer from the Longhorns. Pellum, along with several of his Millikan teammates, were in town for the big mega camp at SMU over the weekend and also visited Texas A&M, Texas and TCU. He visited the UT campus for a workout on Saturday and picked up a coveted scholarship offer.
Tennessee StatePosted by
247Sports

Updated: Tennessee basketball's June official visit schedule

A busy recruiting month is off and running for Tennessee basketball. The Vols hosted five-star guard Cason Wallace over the weekend and five-star in-state forward Brandon Miller was in town on Tuesday. On Thursday, it’s four-star point guard BJ Edwards’ turn, before more big-name prospects are scheduled to be in town later in June.
NFLWHNT-TV

Falcons confirm trade sending WR Julio Jones to Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT/WKRN) – The Atlanta Falcons have confirmed Julio Jones will be heading to Nashville after 10 seasons with the Falcons. The Falcons said in exchange for Jones, the team will be receiving a second-round NFL Draft pick in 2022, along with a fourth-round and sixth-round pick in the 2023 Draft.
NFLtuipster.com

Sources: The #Falcons are trading All-Pro WR Julio Jones to the #Titans in exchange for at least a 2nd round pick. A blockbuster for Tennessee, who now gets the coveted big-play threat. And Atlanta ends up with very nice value.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Because of you, 11 will always mean more. BREAKING: Titans trading for WR Julio Jones. (via @RapSheet) Titans Agree to Terms With Falcons in Trade for Receiver Julio Jones. The full terms include Tennessee trading their 2022 second-round pick and...
FootballPosted by
247Sports

Alexandria WR Kristen Hoskins talks Gopher camp and upcoming official visit

"I was able to come down last week and go to Minnesota's camp," 2022 Alexandria wide receiver and Minnesota commit Kristen Hoskins said to GopherIllustrated. "It was pretty nice as I met up with Jacob Knuth (Minnesota's QB commit) before and hung out with him for awhile. I got to meet and talk with the Minnesota coaches and we talked about our future with each other and then we both camped. As nervous as I was, I truly did my thing and I would say the highlight of the camp for me was hearing Chris Autman-Bell compliment on my 40-yard dash. I ran a 4.36. I got coached up a lot during camp by WR coach Matt Simon and did a lot of drills I wasn't used to, but it was really nice doing something new and being around the best coaches in college football."
Fort Worth, TX247Sports

Rising 2023 WR Chris Palfreeman recaps TCU camp

Fort Worth All Saints speedster Chris Palfreeman has seen his recruitment pick up this spring since making the move from Brock. Palfreeman currently holds eight offers on the table and more are sure to come. The 5-foot-9, 160-pounder picked up recent offers from Texas A&M and Texas on the recruiting...
NFL247Sports

Three-star WR will take official visit to Memphis this weekend

Hardin County High School wide receiver Kaydin Pope has been one of Memphis' top offensive priorities in the 2022 class for some time now, and he announced that he will take an official visit over the weekend. Pope is currently ranked as the No. 599 overall player and No. 80...
NFLNashville Post

Middle Tennessee trio battling to be 49ers’ No. 3 WR

After missing out on wide receiver Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans, the San Francisco 49ers still have to decide who will be the team’s No. 3 receiver heading into the season behind projected starters Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. Coincidentally, that specific training camp battle means a little more...