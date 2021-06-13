Netherlands vs Ukraine LIVE: Euro 2020 result and reaction tonight

The Netherlands take on Ukraine at the Johan Cruijff Arena Arena in Amsterdam as Group C begins at Euro 2020.

The Oranje will hope that Memphis Depay can fire them towards the latter stages of the tournament, with the Lyon striker linked with a move to Barcelona this summer.

The former Manchester United star is one of the favourites to win the Golden Boot , with Romelu Lukaku’s double against Russia placing him at the front of the queue already.

Frank De Boer is under pressure heading into the tournament, knowing that his diversion away from the classic Dutch 4-3-3 is not popular, but the former Ajax and Barcelona defender maintains he is committed to his system.

“Of course that is not something you often experience, but it is not something that we should make very big,” De Boer said at a press conference when asked about his views on the direct message when a plane was flown over the Dutch training camp in Zeist with a banner which read: “Frank. Play 4-3-3”.

“This is just someone who has an opinion and has shown it that way. We always try to play dominant football and that’s what we want with this system.

“I think 5-3-2 sounds negative, with 3-5-2 you already have fewer defenders. We want to get our hands on the game, which means your wingbacks are always quite high. I think with this set-up we have the best people in the right places. Players who have played great all year.”

Follow live updates from Netherlands vs Ukraine at the conclusion of Austria vs North Macedonia.

Read more:

Netherlands Euro 2020 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

Ukraine Euro 2020 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

Euro 2020 fantasy football: 20 players to pick in your squad this summer

Euro 2020 kits: Every home and away shirt ranked and rated

Euro 2020 schedule: All dates, fixtures and everything you need to know

Euro 2020 predictions: Winner, top scorer, one to watch and how far will England go?