Netherlands vs Ukraine LIVE: Euro 2020 result and reaction tonight

By Emmet Gates
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

The Netherlands take on Ukraine at the Johan Cruijff Arena Arena in Amsterdam as Group C begins at Euro 2020.

The Oranje will hope that Memphis Depay can fire them towards the latter stages of the tournament, with the Lyon striker linked with a move to Barcelona this summer.

The former Manchester United star is one of the favourites to win the Golden Boot , with Romelu Lukaku’s double against Russia placing him at the front of the queue already.

Frank De Boer is under pressure heading into the tournament, knowing that his diversion away from the classic Dutch 4-3-3 is not popular, but the former Ajax and Barcelona defender maintains he is committed to his system.

“Of course that is not something you often experience, but it is not something that we should make very big,” De Boer said at a press conference when asked about his views on the direct message when a plane was flown over the Dutch training camp in Zeist with a banner which read: “Frank. Play 4-3-3”.

“This is just someone who has an opinion and has shown it that way. We always try to play dominant football and that’s what we want with this system.

“I think 5-3-2 sounds negative, with 3-5-2 you already have fewer defenders. We want to get our hands on the game, which means your wingbacks are always quite high. I think with this set-up we have the best people in the right places. Players who have played great all year.”

Follow live updates from Netherlands vs Ukraine at the conclusion of Austria vs North Macedonia.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

Georgia Statebbcgossip.com

LIVE: Netherlands vs Georgia

Sagnol makes nine changes in total from the morale-boosting win against Romania. After scoring in the 2-1 win, Aburjania keeps his place in the side, while Khocholava is the other Georgian to stay in the starting line-up. Barring that pair, Sagnol names a changed line-up for the trip to Enschede.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Barcelona join Spurs, Liverpool interest for Pellegrini

Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini is the subject of intense Premier League interest. Sky Italia says Liverpool and Tottenham are both interested in a move for Pellegrini. The two Premier League rivals, along with Barcelona are chasing the 24-year-old. Pellegrini has one year left on his deal with the Italians and...
SoccerPosted by
The Spun

Video: Ridiculous Goal Scored In Ukraine vs. Netherlands

Fans watching the Euro 2020 meeting between Netherlands and Ukraine were treated to the match of the tournament thus far on Sunday. The madness all began with an absurd strike in the 75th minute. Trailing 2-0 with time winding down, Andriy Yarmolenko received the ball out wide on the right...
UEFAoddsshark.com

Depay Will Be Netherlands’ Offensive Weapon vs Ukraine

Netherlands will begin its Euro 2020 tournament in front of home fans at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam against Ukraine, one of the most underrated teams in Europe, on Sunday. Netherlands (5-3 ATS) has several factors on its side, which makes it a heavy favorite to ease through this opening fixture.
UEFATelegraph

Netherlands vs Ukraine, Euro 2020: When is the match, what time is kick-off and what is our prediction?

Netherlands, one of six teams with the advantage of playing all their group matches at home, begin their European Championship campaign with a Group C match against Ukraine, who were unable to progress from the group stage when hosts in 2012 or in France four years later. Bith sides are led by hall of fame players - Frank de Boer, one of the greatest Dutch defenders, had two penalties saved in the Oranje's semi-final against Italy in 2000 and Andriy Shevchenko, his country's finest player of the post-Soviet age, who never made it to the finals.
UEFAthestatszone.com

UEFA EURO 2020 – Netherlands vs Ukraine Preview & Prediction

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. When does Netherlands vs Ukraine kick off? Sunday 13th June, 2021 – 20:00 (UK) Where is Netherlands vs Ukraine being played? Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam.
UEFACBS Sports

UEFA Euro 2020 odds, picks, predictions: European soccer expert reveals best bets for Netherlands vs. Ukraine

The Netherlands will have home-field advantage but faces a tough test against Ukraine as the teams kick off their 2020 UEFA European Championship group-stage campaigns Sunday in Amsterdam. Ukraine went unbeaten (6-2-0) to win its group in Euro 2020 qualifying, which took place more than 18 months ago before the tournament was postponed. The Netherlands, ranked 16th in the world, went 6-1-1 to finish as runner-up in its group, and it has lost once in its past 10 matches. No. 24 Ukraine is on a six-game unbeaten run but went 0-6-1 in its previous seven.
UEFAUEFA

Netherlands vs Ukraine UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, team news, form guide

Line-ups Netherlands: Stekelenburg; Dumfries, Timber, De Vrij, Blind, Van Aanholt; F de Jong, De Roon, Wijnaldum﻿; Depay, Weghorst. Ukraine: Bushchan; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Sydorchuk, Zinchenko, Malinovskyi; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Zubkov. Reporters' views. Derek Brookman, Netherlands reporter: With Matthijs de Ligt ruled out through a groin injury, it’s looking increasingly likely...
Soccerbbcgossip.com

Euro 2020: Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine full match reaction & quotes: Defiant De Boer vows second-half struggles will ‘not happen again’

The Oranje manager saw his side overcome a late scare from their opponents as they got off to a winning start in Group C. Netherlands manager Frank de Boer has vowed that his side will not concede another big lead under his watch, after Denzel Dumfries’ maiden goal for his country rescued victory against Ukraine in their Euro 2020 opener.
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

Live Updates: Man City Players at the European Championships Including England vs Croatia and Netherlands vs Ukraine

How many fixtures could involve City players today?. Three fixtures on Sunday have the chance to involve Manchester City players, as all of England, the Netherlands, and Ukraine open their respective accounts at the delayed 2020 European Championships. England 1-0 Croatia (Full-Time) - European Championships, Group D. Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine...
Soccer101 WIXX

Soccer-Hrosovsky, Koscelnik in for Slovakia against unchanged Sweden

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) – Patrik Hrosovsky and Martin Koscelnik replace Jakub Hromada and Lukas Haraslin in Slovakia’s lineup for their Euro 2020 Group E clash against an unchanged Sweden in St. Petersburg on Friday. Hrosovsky, who will slot into a defensive midfield position, and Koscelnik, who will be deployed on...