Rookie James Kaprielian pitches gem in Athletics' 11-2 win

sandiegosun.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight-hander James Kaprielian threw six shutout innings while Matt Chapman, Skye Bolt and Matt Olson delivered home runs Saturday afternoon, sending the Oakland Athletics to an 11-2 victory over the visiting Kansas City Royals. In a matchup with fellow first-round draft pick Jackson Kowar, Kaprielian (3-1) dominated, limiting the Royals...

