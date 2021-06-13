Cancel
New York City, NY

Boricuas from NYC ask not to be forgotten and cry out for opportunities after the COVID crisis

Cover picture for the articleThis Sunday the celebrations of the Puerto Rican community are celebrated in the Big Apple, and while the traditional Puerto Rican Parade It will be done with a virtual event, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Puerto Ricans in New York make an urgent call not to be forgotten, after the ravages that the coronavirus brought.Walking along the 3rd Avenue in popular East Harlem, where many Puerto Ricans from Manhattan still live, Madison Soto, who has lived in the city since the late 1990s, assured with disappointment that what is now It is “a rice with cu ..”, for which he demanded relief actions.

