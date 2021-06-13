Angelina Jolie spotted visiting ex-Jonny Lee Miller

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-June 2021, starting with this former couple… Angelina Jolie sparked rumors that she might be reconciling romantically with her first husband, actor Jonny Lee Miller, when she visited his New York City apartment building twice in one week. (See photos here.) On June 11, she was snapped arriving with a bottle of wine and then leaving three hours later. Four days later, she returned with her 17-year-old son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, and a bodyguard. The "Hackers" co-stars, who married in 1996 and separated the following year, have remained friendly over the years. Angelina once said there was "a very good possibility" they "could get married again sometime in the future." She's also said that she'll "always love" the "Elementary" actor. Hey, if Bennifer could find a way back to each other after almost two decades apart, is anything really off the table…?