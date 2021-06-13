Cancel
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reunite in Los Angeles

sandiegosun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], June 13 (ANI): Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, after some brief time apart from one another, recently reunited with each other in Los Angeles. According to People magazine, Affleck previously spent time bonding with Lopez's mom Guadalupe Rodriguez earlier in the week when the Justice League star was seen directing an undisclosed project in Las Vegas that featured Rodriguez, on the set. A source previously told PEOPLE that "Lupe was there to film a fun cameo."Another source has now revealed, "In the past, Jennifer's mom and Ben were very close. Guadalupe loved Ben. She was sad when they couldn't work things out years ago. She is thrilled that they are back together now."The source added, "Jennifer is very close with her mom. It's very important to her that the person she is with gets along with her mom. Jennifer loves that Ben and Guadalupe hung out in Las Vegas. They both love gambling and had fun together at the Wynn hotel."Prior to their reunion, Lopez had been keeping busy filming a music video in Miami Beach. She also just signed a multi-year, first-look deal with Netflix with a focus on diversity and inclusion both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.

