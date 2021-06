The 3 day 16-man squad for ODI series against Sri Lanka is to start from 29th June as announced by England. George Garton, Left-arm seamer has won a maiden call-up to the national team after coming up as a mainstay for Sussex for the last few years. Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer have showed up their unavailability owing to injuries. Stokes is on the verge of recovery and shall be featuring for Durham in the T20 Blast tournament soon if the situation is in his favor.