The Colorado Rockies continue on their quest to fix their road record in their ensuing three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. They did manage to steal one game on the road in their previous series with the Miami Marlins, but that still doesn’t change the fact that bad things tend to happen whenever they’re away from Coors Field. The Reds are hoping to be one of those bad things as they aim to bounce back from a series loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. Wade Miley is expected to be the first man to strut out to the mound for the Reds opposite of Colorado’s right-handed pitcher German Marquez.