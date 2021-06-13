Cancel
Tempe, AZ

Search for burglary suspects caused brief closure on Loop 202

By Peter Valencia
AZFamily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A search for two burglary suspects caused a portion of the Loop 202 near Sky Harbor Airport to close for about two hours early Sunday morning. Tempe police say officers responded to Arizona Mills, near I-10 and Baseline Road, for reports of a potential burglary. Authorities say the two suspects, described as a man and an armed woman, took off in a car. Later, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office found the suspects' vehicle and tried to stop it. The car crashed into a ditch near State Route 143 and University Drive, and the man and woman ran off. It was not immediately clear if authorities were still actively searching for the suspects.

