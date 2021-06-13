Cancel
Gin Lee

Sweet summer berry pie

Posted by 
 7 days ago

Sweet summer berry pieVirginia Watkins

The berries have been plentiful so far this season, and there is no better way to make good use of each. This pie is made with a combination of mulberries, blueberries, and strawberries. If you don't have one type of berry, substitute it with another kind. Mulberries are being used in this pie because they are what has been in season in the area where I live. However, you can use blackberries, dewberries, and or raspberries. Mix it up and have a sweet summer with this berry pie.

Filling ingredients:

  • 2 ½ cups mulberries
  • 2 cups blueberries
  • 1 cup strawberries
  • 1 cup granulated monk fruit, or any other sweetener that you prefer.
  • ⅓ cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice, or lime juice
  • 2 pie crust, homemade or store-bought.

Optional: If preferred you can make this pie with one type of berries.

Instructions:

First, preheat the oven to 425° F.

Next, make the pie crusts, you'll need two; one to add the filling in, and another to place on top of the filled pie. You'll need a standard 9-inch pie pan to place the crust into. (Although I like using my fluted pie pan, to make the edges prettier when the pie is sliced.) After the pie crusts have been mixed up (if making homemade), roll the pie dough out. Then place the first pie crust into the pie pan. Once the bottom pie crust is placed into the pan, press it down, then trim any of the overhanging crust, to even with the top edge of the pie pan. Place the other rolled-out pie crust aside for the moment.

Combine all the ingredients into a large mixing bowl, until well combined; fill the pie crust with the berry filling. Now, place the remaining pie crust on the top of the filling. Use water or egg whites to moisten the rim around the bottom crust. (This works as glue (sorta speak) to help adhere the two crusts together. Next, crimp the edges of the crusts together, all around the pie.

Make slits in the crust, this can be done in any decorative style that you prefer. Another option for making the top is a lattice criss-cross designed top crust.

Now, place the pie in the preheated oven and bake for 15 minutes and then decrease the heat to 325° F then bake for 30 minutes longer, or until the crust is golden brown. The berry filling will be nice and bubbling out through the top slits in the crust. Place on a wire rack and let the pie cool completely. When ready to serve, slice, and add a spoonful of whipped top of vanilla ice cream on the top of each slice.

