Omaha, NE

15757 Spencer Street, Omaha, NE

bhhsamb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWow Location Location Location! Sit on your back porch and enjoy the beautifully landscaped yard facing a Natural Preserve! This spacious 5 bd 5 bath is great for entertaining with an open floor plan, rec room, theater room, wet bar and guest room in the walk out basement. Formal dining, formal living room, granite kitchen counter tops, SS appliances, large laundry and 1/2 bath on the main. Walk out to a new Trex Deck, and a partial covered bottom porch. You will love the primary bedroom with an expansive bath, double sinks, jacuzzi tub, walk in shower, and huge closet! Each bedroom upstairs has access to a full bath and walk in closet. Enjoy the cozy hearth room with side playroom/office. Lovely plantation shutters throughout and built in window blinds. Brand new HVAC and water heater. This home has it all with access to walking trails, tennis courts and play grounds! Welcome home! Professional pictures to come.

www.bhhsamb.com
