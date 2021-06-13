These Two Minnesota-Based Chain Stores Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving
It might only be June, but two big retails chains based here in Minnesota have already said they won't be open on Thanksgiving this year. Thanksgiving is usually all about getting together with family and friends and giving thanks for all things we sometimes take for granted. Well, it's USUALLY about getting together with family and friends, that is-- though as the pandemic spiked last year, many of us in Minnesota just stayed home.krforadio.com