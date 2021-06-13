NASCAR Championship odds update: Larson leaps to lead

Hendrick Motorsports is in the midst of its most successful year since Jimmie Johnson’s prime, and newest driver Kyle Larson is leading the charge. After picking up his third win of the season at Sonoma last Sunday – tying Martin Truex Jr. for the most in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021 in the process – Larson saw his championship odds drop to +400. He’s now favored to hoist the Bill France Cup at Phoenix this November, with 2020 NASCAR champion Chase Elliott sitting in second at +650.