Starkville, MS

A day at The Dude like no other

By Steve Robertson
247Sports
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 1999 when the NCAA changed the format of the college baseball tournament, one has to think that they had days like Saturday in Starkville, Mississippi in mind. 14,385 sun drenched fans packed Dudy Noble Field to see a classic game between two great teams. The turnstile total set a new NCAA record for super regional attendance. Large crowds are nothing new to Mississippi State. The six most well attended super regional games have all taken place in Starkville. Saturday's instant classic between Mississippi State and Notre Dame drew the sixth largest on campus crowd in NCAA history.

