A day at The Dude like no other

It might have taken four months of the 2021 college baseball season, but it appears Mississippi State has found its third starter. Houston Harding has worked as a midweek starter and a long-reliever on SEC weekends much of the year. In game three of the Super Regional with Notre Dame, it was Harding making the first pitch. While he was not credited with the win, Harding kept the Irish bats from getting going through four innings. Should the Bulldogs play a third game here in Omaha, fans should expect Harding to get the starting nod.