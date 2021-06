* All prices are bang up to date with our snazzy widgets, while odds in copy are accurate at time of publishing but subject to change. ITV coverage on the final day of Royal Ascot 2021 gets under way with the Listed Chesham Stakes over 7 furlongs for juveniles. Oisin Murphy is very keen on the chance of MASEKELA, and that’s good enough for me! The youngster won on debut at Goodwood in decent style and is bred to love this extra furlong. Any ground should be all right, and he must have each-way claims for Andrew Balding.