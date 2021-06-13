Royal Ascot: Exploring trainer Ed Dunlop's contingent
Over the last two decades and counting, trainer Ed Dunlop has won eight races at the coveted Royal Ascot meeting in England. U.S. racing fans might be most familiar with Dunlop’s star mare Ouija Board, the two-time Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G1) winner who triumphed against males in the 2006 Prince of Wales’s S. (G1) at Royal Ascot. But another of Dunlop’s most memorable Royal Ascot triumphs came in 2015, when 12-1 longshot Trip to Paris battled to a tenacious victory in the 2 1/2-mile Gold Cup (G1).edge.twinspires.com